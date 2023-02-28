Expand / Collapse search

Richmond woman indicted for involvement in nationwide romance scheme

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

RICHMOND, Texas - A woman has been formally charged for her involvement in a nationwide romance fraud scheme. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas announced in a press release Akua Dufie of Richmond, Texas is set to make her initial appearance before a magistrate judge Tuesday afternoon. 

According to officials, Dufie acted as a "money mule" and on February 16, a federal grand jury returned a 7-count superseding indictment adding her to an existing case against Kenneth Anim, 39. 

The report alleges Anim and Dufie created individual sham businesses operating as money mules in relation to various mail, and wire fraud, as well as internet and romance fraud scams. 

The two also reportedly opened bank accounts to collect proceeds from the funds and use it for themselves or send them to co-conspirators and people overseas.  

If convicted, both Dufie and Anim face up to 20 years in prison as well as a maximum fine of $500,000. 