Texas AG Ken Paxton suing Harris County over 'Uplift Harris 2.0'

The Brief The ‘Uplift Harris 2.0’ program is a new version of the original ‘Uplift Harris’ guaranteed income program. Under the new program, $500 would be put on a prepaid debit card that can only be used at certain places such as grocery stores and pharmacies. Texas Attorney Ken Paxton claims the initiative is unconstitutional. Texas Supreme Court halted the program in June after AG Paxton filed a lawsuit back in April.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed another lawsuit against the Harris County Commissioners Court, alleging the county is attempting to revive an "unlawful guaranteed income" which was previously halted by the Texas Supreme Court in June.

The dispute centers on the "Uplift Harris" initiative, which aimed to distribute public funds to nearly 2,000 residents, including certain noncitizens, with no conditions attached. In April, Paxton sued to block the program, citing a violation of the Texas Constitution, which prohibits counties from granting public money to individuals.

SUGGESTED: Uplift Harris: Texas Supreme Court continues halt of guaranteed income payments

The Texas Supreme Court ordered the county to halt the program while litigation continued. In an opinion, the Supreme Court said, "Although we make no definitive statements about the merits, the State has raised serious doubt about the constitutionality of the Uplift Harris program, and this potential violation of the Texas Constitution could not be remedied or undone if payments were to commence while the underlying appeal proceeds."

Despite the court's ruling, Harris County has since voted to introduce a similar, updated version of the program.

"Harris County acts as though the Texas Constitution does not apply to them and as though they do not have to abide by the Texas Supreme Court’s rulings," said Attorney General Paxton. "Using public funds in this way directly violates the law. Harris County is willing to undermine the legal process out of apparent desperation to push this money into certain hands as quickly as possible."

Read the full lawsuit from the Texas Attorney General here.

Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee issued the following statement:

"After a lawsuit from Ken Paxton regarding the Uplift Harris program, Harris County created a new initiative that addresses the state’s concerns while still offering financial stability to our neighbors who need it most.If it wasn’t clear before, it should be clear now that the opposition to this program is not about concern for the law; it’s about using people living in poverty as a means to score political points. In Harris County, we understand the need to tackle the real problems people face. Folks in Austin may not prioritize helping those in need, but they shouldn’t stand in the way of much-needed support. Once again, I am ready to defend the county and this program in court."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis also released a statement in response to the lawsuit:

"Harris County will continue to fight so that every family in the County has access to the opportunities and resources they need to prosper. Meanwhile, Ken Paxton will stop at nothing to prevent Harris County from investing in families. His latest attack on Harris County families that are struggling under the weight of economic inequality proves that he is on a crusade to score political points and protect a system that makes the rich even richer while starving seniors, children, parents, and working people of the resources they need to get ahead. This isn’t a game for the people who are trying to take care of their families, put food on the table, and build a better future. They deserve better and I will keep fighting for them."