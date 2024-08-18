Richmond shooting: Off-duty officer finds gunshot victim inside vehicle, investigation underway

An investigation is underway after an off-duty officer found a gunshot victim in a vehicle early Sunday morning in Richmond.

According to authorities, they received a call from an off-duty officer regarding a gunshot victim inside a vehicle at a convenience store in the 1200 block of Crabb River Road.

Officials said the victim is a Hispanic male in his 30s from the Richmond area.

The man was taken to the Medical Center for treatment.

No other details were released by authorities.