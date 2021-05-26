Richmond man missing for nearly a week, authorities say

article

Texas officials need your help finding a man missing out of Richmond for nearly a week.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to Texas Equusearch, Adam Nieto, 31, was last seen May 20, 2021.

Nieto was reportedly wearing jeans, a navy t-shirt, and a red windbreaker before he went missing. He's been described as 5'9 weighing at about 160 lbs and has a tattoo of a scorpion on his right forearm and a skull on his upper arm.

If you know of his current whereabouts, or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Adam’s disappearance; please call the Richmond Police Department at (281) 342-2849 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP