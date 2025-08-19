Houston shooting: 16-year-old charged with murder of sister's boyfriend

The Brief A 16-year-old is facing murder charges after shooting his sister's boyfriend on Monday evening. Houston police report the teen shot the boyfriend after he got into a domestic dispute with the teen's sister. The 16-year-old was referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Authorities



A 16-year-old has been charged with murder after his alleged involvement in a deadly shooting on Monday evening.

Houston police stated the male juvenile was referred to the Harris County Juvenile Probation Authorities on a murder charge.

Teen charged in deadly shooting on Richmond Avenue

The backstory:

Lieutenant J.P. Horelica reports officers were called to the 15100 block of Richmond Avenue around 7:30 p.m. about a shooting at an apartment complex. Officers at the scene recalled it all started as a domestic dispute between a man, 22, and a woman who have a child together.

During the altercation, the woman's 16-year-old brother got involved and began to get into a physical altercation with the woman's boyfriend.

Lt. Horelica says the teen pulled out a firearm and shot the boyfriend several times and ran from the residence.

Paramedics pronounced the boyfriend dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old returned to the apartment complex and was detained by officers.