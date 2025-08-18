Houston shooting: Argument escalates into deadly shooting, 16-year-old identified as suspect
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting on Monday night on Richmond Avenue.
Richmond Avenue deadly shooting: 16-year-old identified as suspect
Officials said the shooting occurred in the 15100 block of Richmond Avenue around 7:30 p.m. inside an apartment.
Police said it was reported that a man and woman, who have a child together, were involved in a fight.
Photo from the scene.
That's when, officials said the woman's brother, believed to be 16-years-old got involved, and a physical fight occurred between the brother and boyfriend.
Officials say that's when the 16-year-old brother produced a firearm and shot the boyfriend several times before leaving on foot.
The boyfriend was pronounced dead on the scene.
What we don't know:
Officials did not identify who the 16-year-old was.
The Source: Information from the Houston Police Department.