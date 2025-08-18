Expand / Collapse search

Houston shooting: Argument escalates into deadly shooting, 16-year-old identified as suspect

Published  August 18, 2025 9:34pm CDT
Houston
The Brief

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating following a deadly shooting on Monday night on Richmond Avenue.

Richmond Avenue deadly shooting: 16-year-old identified as suspect

Officials said the shooting occurred in the 15100 block of Richmond Avenue around 7:30 p.m. inside an apartment.

Police said it was reported that a man and woman, who have a child together, were involved in a fight. 

Photo from the scene. 

That's when, officials said the woman's brother, believed to be 16-years-old got involved, and a physical fight occurred between the brother and boyfriend. 

Officials say that's when the 16-year-old brother produced a firearm and shot the boyfriend several times before leaving on foot. 

The boyfriend was pronounced dead on the scene. 

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify who the 16-year-old was. 

The Source: Information from the Houston Police Department. 

