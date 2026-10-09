Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Rice Village

The Brief A woman was reportedly on a crosswalk when a vehicle struck her Friday afternoon. The woman was pronounced deceased in a hospital. The driver stayed at the scene.



A young woman died Friday afternoon after she was hit by a vehicle while walking in Houston's Rice Village.

Houston Rice Village: Pedestrian killed

What we know:

Police say a Toyota Tacoma was going south on Kelvin Drive and making a left onto University Boulevard shortly before 4 p.m.

A pedestrian, described as an Asian woman in her 20s, was going north on the University crosswalk when she was hit by the Toyota. Paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police at the scene told FOX 26 that the driver would likely be able to leave the scene.

The investigation will still continue.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been named at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police say they don't believe speed or impairment played a part in the incident.