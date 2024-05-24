Thousands will gather Friday to celebrate the life of Reverend William Lawson, the founding pastor of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church who passed away last week at the age of 95.

A Congregational Service of Celebration will be held at the church at 11 a.m.

RELATED: Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church founder Rev. William Lawson dies at 95

The Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church was established in the home of Rev. Lawson and his wife, Audrey Hoffman Lawson, in June 1962. He retired in 2004 and was honored as Founding Pastor Emeritus.

Starting Thursday morning, a stream of Houstonians paid their respects as Rev. Lawson lay in state at the church. Later that afternoon, church leaders lined up for a special procession to escort the well-loved Rev. Lawson from his original sanctuary to Wheeler's new cathedral. A Community Service of Celebration service followed.

SUGGESTED: Remembering Rev. Lawson, Houston's Pastor, a Celebration of Life

The long-time pastor was also a civil rights pioneer, working alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and even championing the cause as recently as after George Floyd's death.

The husband, father and grandfather was a peacemaker who successfully worked to deescalate intense situations. For decades, mayors and police chiefs have called upon him to help with community relations.