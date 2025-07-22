Return of Starbucks Pumpkin Spice highlights 'holiday creep' for seasonal merchandise

The Brief Starbucks announced its fall-favorite Pumpkin Spice beverages will return in August. Many retailers appear to offer seasonal, and holiday, merchandise earlier and earlier. Retail experts say the practice is a combination of competition and appealing to consumer emotion.



When Starbucks announced the return of its popular Pumpkin Spice beverages during the dog-days of summer, it was the latest instance of what's become known as "Holiday Creep."

That's the introduction of seasonal and holiday merchandise, seemingly, earlier and earlier in the year. Already, in mid-July, some retailers have stocked Halloween products on their shelves.

Pumpkin Spice in July

Krispy Kreme is offering a collection of pumpkin spice-themed doughnuts and coffee drinks for fall enthusiasts to enjoy. (Krispy Kreme)

Retail experts say the practice is a combination of retailers extending their sales window, meeting consumer demand and interest, capitalizing on emotional needs, and, they hope, beating their rivals to our wallets.

While there is a risk of tuning some consumers off, the practice continues year-round. That means the Halloween products available now will likely give way to Christmas products in mid-September.

What they're saying:

"If I can get you to purchase 'early', then you might not be attracted by a competing offer," says University of Houston retail expert Paul Galvani.

But he cautions there is also risk.

"Retailers selling that merchandise that early are taking a gamble, if you will, because if that merchandise isn't selling, then it's taking up extremely valuable retail space where they could be selling lots of other merchandise."