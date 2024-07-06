Residents Prepare for Tropical Storm Beryl’s Landfall in Texas

Tropical Storm Beryl is approaching the Texas coastline, prompting preparations in coastal communities. FOX 26 spoke with tourist and locals at Surfside Beach who expressed not much concern.

Tourists and business owners in Brazoria County are saying that Beryl, expected soon to intensify to a Category One hurricane, isn’t causing as much worry as past severe hurricanes. Julian Martinez, owner of the Ocean View Dream Resort, says he's taken precautions to mitigate damage, such as ensuring nothing on his property could become airborne due to high winds.

"I went on top of the roof to check there were no loose shingles," Martinez stated. "We want to make sure nothing flies away when the winds come."

Beryl is predicted to bring strong winds, with speeds up to 50 miles per hour, and coastal flooding. Despite the threat, the looming storm has yet to lead to an exodus from the beach town.

Galveston County Judge, Mark Henry, emphasized the risks associated with the storm. "We have a potential for wind which can pick things up and blow them around, causing damage. There's also the possibility of a storm surge of 2 to 3 feet and freshwater flooding due to the rainfall," Henry explained.

One visitor, Fran Medero Torral, shared his outlook while grilling with friends and family on the beach. "All is well for now. We'll see what happens tomorrow," Torral said. However, he acknowledged if the weather becomes severe, they would have to leave sooner than planned.

As Beryl moves closer, some tourists who chose not to appear on camera told FOX 26 that they plan on leaving Monday, altering their departure to Sunday as a precaution.

Martinez also remains optimistic due to his property's hardy construction. "This house has withstood all the hurricanes for the past 24 years. I have faith it will still be standing after Beryl," he said.