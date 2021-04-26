Residents in Cleveland concerned proposed landfill could impact water supply for millions of residents

Since 1998, Van Weldon had owned Wood Duck Farm in Cleveland. It’s known for a place to pick strawberries and blueberries.



What could happen next to his property could change that and more



"A group of investors from Mississippi are planning on putting in a landfill," Weldon said. "They are calling for up to 500 garbage trucks a day by my calculation if they come in and out that’s one truck every 34 seconds in an eight hour day."



"We live out in the country we don’t want garbage in our backyard," said Elizabeth Sumrall. "It is less than a mile from my house."

"It’s going to affect, not just us, it’s everything south of us, all of the communities that back up to ours," said Timothy Sumrall.



"I just kind of heard about it word of mouth and it had already been in the works for over a year," said Dana Moody who also lives near the proposed landfill.



Residents say they fear local elected officials are more concerned about possible revenue from the proposed landfill than environmental concerns.



"It’s basically like shrugging their shoulders or I’ll get back to you, just kind of passing the buck," said Weldon.

"I’m afraid for water quality downstream. I’m afraid for my family that lives in Houston Kingwood, I could go on and on," Moody said.



Daryl Palmer lives near the San Jacinto River.



"That feeds into Lake Houston, which feeds into the city of Houston, that’s where they get their water supply from so it has the potential of affecting millions of people," Palmer said.

The farm has put together a website that they say provides information about the potential landfill. Click here for more information.