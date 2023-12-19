A Houston animal rescue organization is hoping you can help give some future pets a special holiday break.

Rescued Pets Movement is looking for volunteers to foster dogs and cats this Saturday until next Tuesday.

The organization will provide any supplies needed.

There is no long-term commitment, because the animals are waiting to be taken to their forever homes out of the area.

It will give staff members a chance to take a break for the holiday.

If you are interested, the organization says you need to:

1. Fill out the foster application at RescuedPetsMovement.org/foster

2. Email RPM with the title "HOLIDAY FOSTER", and they will get you matched up with the perfect pet for your family

For dogs, email FosterCoordinator@RescuedPetsMovement.org

For cats, email cats@RescuedPetsMovement.org