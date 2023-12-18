Houston BARC shelter at full capacity, seeking public's help for adoptions, fostering

BARC, the City of Houston's Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, is now at capacity, and they urgently need your help, according to a release.

Officials said BARC will be opening its adoptions center at 3200 Carr Street for anyone wishing to sign up to help as a foster or have wanted to adopt a shelter pet.

"Since Friday afternoon, our intake and adoption kennels have been filled, leaving us with nowhere to hold newly arrived pets who need our help. We’re typically closed on Mondays to allow our staff time to perform necessary training and deep cleaning, but it’s crucial we use every opportunity we have to open kennels," said Shelter Director Jarrad Mears. "The demand for room has become so great that our shelter team has brought in temporary pop-up crates to house newly arriving pets. When those pop-up crates appear, the situation is critical."

There are multiple ways in which you can help the shelter:

- Adopt: BARC will be completely waiving adoption fees on Saturday, December 23, as the finale for its Home for the Holidays campaign. The adoption center, which is located at 3300 Carr Street will be open the following hours.

Noon – 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Friday – Sunday

Noon – 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays

- Foster: Short-term holiday fosters are also needed for our long-stay shelter dogs as the shelter faces its current capacity needs. Opportunities are available for those in our approved foster boundaries to pick up a PURRFURRED pet from BARC through December 21 and foster them for the holidays. After the holidays, fosters can make an appointment to bring them back to the shelter. Fall in love with your foster? Adopt them for just $5 and make their holiday wish come true. Learn more by clicking here.

- Get Involved:

VOLUNTEER: https://www.houstontx.gov/barc/volunteer.html

RESCUE: http://www.houstontx.gov/barc/Rescue2.html

DONATE: https://www.houstontx.gov/barc/donate_landingpage.html

URGENT PETS: https://www.houstontx.gov/barc/urgent-pets.html

For any additional information, you can contact BARC at (832) 395-9084.