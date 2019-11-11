REPORT: Texas has 15th highest supplemental poverty rate in U.S.

Financial news website 247wallst.com reports Texas has the 15th highest supplemental poverty rate in the United States. Their calculates how many households are living below the poverty line after accounting for factors like taxes, cost of living, medical costs.

According to 24/7 Wall St, one of the key factors driving up Texas' ranking is medical expenses incurred by the state's uninsured population. People with no insurance are often charged higher medical care rates and they often have a harder time paying their bills, 24/7 Wall St. says. The Texas Medical Association reports 17.7% of the state's population has no health insurance.

