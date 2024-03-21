Expand / Collapse search

Report: Several countries at risk of under-population by 2050

By
Published  March 21, 2024 11:40pm CDT
FOX 26 Houston

A concerning report suggests the world won't have enough people in just a couple of decades.

HOUSTON - Amid a cascade of alarming findings, a sobering report sent shockwaves through global consciousness, hinting at a future where humanity teeters on the brink of demographic decline, raising profound questions about the sustainability of our species in the decades to come.

