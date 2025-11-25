The Brief If your proerty was damaged in Monday's storms, fill out the Individual State of Texas Damage Survey to see what resources might be available to you. When you fill out the survey, you will be asked to provide at least one picture that reflects the damages.



If you suffered from damage because of Monday's tornado and storms in the northern Houston-area, you can fill out a survey to see what resources may be available to you.

Complete iSTAT Damage Survey

What you can do:

ReadyHarris and the City of Houston Office of Emergency Management is asking anyone who might have been affected to complete the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool Damage Survey.

By filling out the survey, it can help determine what aid and resources may be provided.

When you fill out the survey you will be asked to provide at least one picture that reflect damages you reported. The more photos you provide, the better understanding conveyed of impacts in your area.

Residents should also reach out to 3-1-1 for debris pick-up or call 2-1-1 for post-incident support and other needs. Reach out to the American Red Cross if you need immediate disaster help at 1-800-733-2767.