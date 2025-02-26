Rep. Dan Crenshaw says he means Tucker Carlson no harm

article

The Brief Crenshaw says despite hyperbolic statement he has no desire to harm Carlson Crenshaw claims Carlson has been "slandering" him for years The former Navy SEAL is declining Carlson's request for an interview



Houston Congressman Dan Crenshaw is responding after a British news outlet posted "off mic" audio and video of the former Navy SEAL suggesting he would "kill" commentator Tucker Carlson if they ever met in person.

What we know:

In the excerpt posted by GB News, Crenshaw can be heard saying, "We've talked a lot on Twitter. If I ever meet him, I'm going to f...ing kill him."

Crenshaw spoke with FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan about the extensive coverage the incident has drawn.

What they're saying:

Groogan - "Congressman, let’s just clear the air at a fundamental level. Do you have any desire to actually kill Tucker Carlson?"

Crenshaw - "It's a little shocking that two serious people like you and I, dealing with serious things and serious issues, have to address that, but I suppose we do. Look, I caught that video myself after I saw all the outrage online, and I have got say, that's the lamest "death threat" that I've ever seen. I think it's pretty clear that is a non-literal turn of phrase. I think anyone seriously watching and being honest with themselves knows that was hyperbole, said in private, and no, Tucker has nothing to worry about. I have absolutely no desire to harm him.

Groogan - "You have sparred with Tucker Carlson before. He’s offered an interview. You have no fear of expressing your positions in the public square. So are you taking the challenge?

Crenshaw - "Look, I enjoy combative interviews. I do more combative interviews than I do friendly interviews. But what I've told them is, look, insulting me for years, using my eyepatch as a way to insult me because of policy disagreements, is not a very good premise for a good-faith interview. So no, we don't have a mutual respect for one another. I only started talking about him over the past year or so. Before that, he was constantly slandering me, using my service to slander me, of course I'm never going to sit down with this guy. I don't want to be in the same room with him."

Crenshaw says he is confident voters in his congressional district can tell the difference between "a meaningless gotcha moment" and his attention to the serious issues which impact their lives.