Rep. Al Green switching congressional districts in reelection bid

The Brief U.S. Representative Al Green has announced he plans to run in the redrawn 18th Congressional District in 2027. The announcement means Green will have a primary fight against the winner of the upcoming 18th Congressional District runoff between Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee and former Houston City Council member Amanda Edwards.



What they're saying:

To all of goodwill:

It has been my singular honor to represent the great Ninth Congressional District of Texas since 2005. For many years since having been elected, Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee and I have been in litigation fighting to protect and prevent the relocation of the historic 18th and the great 9th Congressional Districts.

After Congresswoman Jackson Lee’s passing, I have continued the fight to protect and prevent the relocation of the historic 18th and the great 9th Congressional Districts in and out of courts.

On July 7, 2025, President Trump required the U.S. Justice Department to conspire with Gov. Abbott and highjack five democratic Congressional seats so that republicans can keep control of the House of Representatives. I am presently fighting in and out of court to stop this corrupt racist election rigging that will have most of the people currently in the historic 18th Congressional District voting in another Congressional District. The Trump/Abbott newly drawn 9th Congressional District has been relocated east into Liberty County.

Today, the overwhelming majority of the people in the Trump/Abbott Republican-drawn new 18th Congressional District are residents of the great 9th Congressional District that I represent.

For many years I lived in the historic 18th Congressional District’s Third Ward and Medical Center areas until republicans redistricted my current home, into the great 9th Congressional District, which I am honored to have been elected to represent in congress. I will continue to represent the great 9th Congressional District until January 2027.

I am not moving to the newly Trump/Abbott Republican-drawn and approved 18th Congressional District. In truth, the newly Trump/Abbott republican approved 18th Congressional District has moved to me and my home of more than 25 years. President Trump’s racist power grab has highjacked our great 9th Congressional District for republicans and moved the newly approved 18th Congressional District back to me and added hundreds of thousands of the people/constituents I now represent from the great 9th Congressional District. To be clear, I, together with hundreds of thousands of my friends and neighbors (constituents) now find ourselves living and voting in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.

I and Congresswoman Jackson Lee have fought in and out of courts to serve and protect our friends and neighbors (constituents) within both our historic 18th and our great 9th Congressional Districts. I will continue this fight in the newly drawn 18th Congressional District.

I will file for and run for Congress from the newly drawn 18th Congressional District where I and hundreds of thousands of my friends/constituents live. I won’t let President Trump stop me from fighting for you.

To paraphrase the prophetic C.A. Tindley from his work styled, "Beams From Heaven, As I Go": Harder yet may be the fight, right may often yield might, wickedness awhile may seem to reign, and Satan’s cause may seem to gain, yes, but there is a God that rules above, with a hand of power and a heart of love, and when I’m right, that God will help me fight. Harder yet may be the fight.