Rep. Al Green faces potential second censure after State of the Union disruption

U.S. Congressman Al Green could be censured for a second year in a row after he was escorted out of President Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

The Democratic lawmaker from Texas was forcibly removed from the House floor after he was held up a sign that read "Black people aren't apes."

Possible censure resolution against Rep. Al Green

On Wednesday, Fox News reported Republican Rep. Mike Rulli from Ohio told Fox News Digital his office was looking for other lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to support a censure resolution against Green.

According to reports, Rulli's resolution claimed Green's protest was a "breach of conduct." It also stated, it "was the second time in less than a year that the Representative from Texas had to be removed from the chamber by the Sergeant at Arms due to unpatriotic disruptions that violated numerous House rules related to decorum."

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 24: U.S. Rep. Al Green (D-TX) protests as President Donald Trump arrives to deliver the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on February 24, 2026 in Washington, DC.

After being removed from the House floor on Tuesday evening, Rep. Green spoke to the media. He said, "I refuse to tolerate this level of hate that the president is in fact putting into policy. We must take a stand against this level invidious discrimination…I wanted him to know, and I wanted them to see it and hear it. Up close. But judging from the expression on his face, he got the message. He saw it."

Rep. Al Green was removed from the House floor in 2025

The backstory:

The U.S. House voted in March 2025 to censure Congressman Green after he was ejected from the House chamber during Trump’s speech to Congress after a protest.

During Trump's address, he called the 2024 election a "mandate like has not been seen in many decades," and Rep. Green said he told the president, "You have no mandate."

"I understand that they've been using this mandate to do things that can be harmful to poor people. And I told him in no uncertain terms that he didn't have a mandate to cut Medicaid," Rep. Green told FOX 26. "This wasn't about anything that would benefit people other than constituents who are sick and need health care in the richest country in the world, and they are about to cut Medicaid."

At the time, the congressman said he was prepared to be removed from the House chamber, but felt that what he was doing was a "matter of conscience."

"I know that if you are breaching the rules, the law, and you are approached by a proper officer, you don't resist. I was prepared to accept the consequences for my behavior," Rep. Green told FOX 26. "I tell young people it's okay to protest. It's okay to be disruptive. It's okay to block the streets, but if you do it, be prepared for the consequences because it's only peaceful protest that can be successful."

What does it mean to censure a congressman?

According to the House of Representatives, a censure "registers the House’s deep disapproval of Member misconduct that, nevertheless, does not meet the threshold for expulsion."

The House has to approve a censure by majority vote. The censured representative must then stand in the well of the House. The speaker of the House or the presiding officer will then read aloud the resolution and its preamble as a public rebuke.

Censures also exist in the Senate.