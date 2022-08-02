Regional Silver Alert issued for missing Houston man diagnosed with Alzheimer's

article

The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a regional Silver Alert for a missing elderly Houston man.

84-year-old Randall George Segel was last seen Tuesday morning in the 8200 block of Saylynn Lane around 8 a.m.

Segel is described as a white male, 6' tall, 178 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say he is driving a 2017 silver Subaru Forester bearing Texas license plate JPK9620.

Segel has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and is in need of his medication.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840.