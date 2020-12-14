Regional Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old taken in Pearland

article

The Texas Center for the Missing has issued a Houston Regional AMBER Alert for Jaivan Williams.



According to a release, 1-year-old Jaivan Williams was taken by his mother on Monday evening around 7 p.m. in Pearland.



Jaivan is described as a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

No photo of the child has been released by officials.



The boy’s mother, 22-year-old Jada Williams, is wanted in connection with the alert.

Jada Williams

Jada is 5’5“ tall, 118 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with her hair worn straight and pulled back. She was wearing a dark gray/black shirt, black pants, or jeans. She also has tattoos on both arms.



The release stated that Jada left with the child while making threatening statements to harm herself as well as Jaivan.



Jada is believed to be driving a 2017 Silver Hyundai Elantra bearing Texas license plate NVP8659 or may have paper tags bearing 86290G6, which expired on November 14.



If you have any information on where the child, suspect, or vehicle might be, you’re asked to contact the Pearland Police Department at (281) 997-4100.