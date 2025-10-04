North Harris County: Man found dead in homeless encampment; homicide investigation underway

The Brief A man was reportedly found dead on Friday at a homeless encampment on Red Oak Drive. Authorities say the man's body showed "obvious signs of severe trauma." Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office or Crime Stoppers. A medical call from the scene is also under review.



Two investigations are underway after a man was pronounced deceased in north Harris County on Friday.

Harris County: Red Oak Drive investigations

What we know:

Shortly after midnight on Friday, Harris County officials say an "unknown medical emergency call" was made in the 16700 block of Red Oak Drive.

Allegedly, someone stated that a person in the woods nearby needed help.

At 10 a.m., deputies were called to the scene about a deceased person. They were reportedly led to a homeless encampment near the woods where they found 66-year-old Mark Hamilton.

Officials say Hamilton was pronounced deceased at the scene, and he "showed obvious signs of severe trauma."

Detectives believe Hamilton lived at the encampment, and they're looking to identify anyone else living there to get a better understanding of the victim's death.

Authorities say the initial response to this scene is also under review.

What we don't know:

Officials say it's unclear what injuries led to Hamilton's death.

It's also not clear if the medical call and the deceased person call are connected.

There is no information about any possible suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

Harris Co. Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit: 713-274-9100

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)