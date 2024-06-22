Recycling plant fire near East Mount Houston, 2 firefighters hospitalized

A large fire at a recycling plant in northeast Houston has caused clouds of smoke to be seen from the roadways.

The Eastex Fire Department reported they were working on a fire at Prestige Metal on Saturday afternoon in the 7600 block of East Mount Houston near Suburban Road.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of Harris County Fire Marshal's Office via X

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital in stable condition for smoke inhalation, Harris County Fire Marshal's Office said.

Residents were asked to avoid the area as fire trucks will be shuttling water due to no hydrants nearby.

Drivers are expected to experience traffic delays for the rest of the day.