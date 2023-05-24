A massive catch set a new record at a Texas lake.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, the 207-pound alligator gar was caught at Lake Corpus Christi.

The agency says the catch set a new record for that lake.

They shared a photo of the massive fish, stretched out longer than a person.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, the fish was released back into the lake.

Alligator Gar, Alligator Gar (Atractosteus Spatula). (Photo By Encyclopaedia Britannica/UIG Via Getty Images)

Despite the size, teeth and name, the agency says there are no confirmed attacks by alligator gar on humans, and they tend to be docile. However, they say alligator gar can bruise or cut anglers who try to handle them because they are powerful and have sharpy, bony scales.