Record-breaking home sale in Montrose highlights luxury market trends

Shelby Forbert achieves milestone in Montrose real estate

Shelby Forbert, a Realtor with White House Global Properties, has closed the sale of the largest home in Montrose in over two years. This transaction marks one of the most expensive homes ever sold in the area, particularly in new construction.

Significant Sale During Pride Month

The sale was finalized during Pride Month, aligning with Montrose's vibrant community spirit. Forbert represented the buyer and negotiated a $500,000 discount off the original list price, providing significant savings.

Impact on Montrose Market

This sale is a notable achievement for Forbert and highlights her expertise in the luxury real estate market. It also marks a significant moment for Montrose, drawing attention to the area's luxury housing sector.