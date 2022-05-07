Record-breaking high temperatures across Texas has residents feeling the heat

Record highs were tied or broken on Saturday afternoon in San Antonio, Del Rio, Lubbock, San Angelo, Abilene, Midland, and Galveston.

Mother Nature is expected to bring more heat for Mother's Day as well. Highs in the Houston area will again soar into the 90s with feels like temperatures near 100. High temperatures will be in jeopardy on Sunday afternoon in both the Houston area and in Galveston.

The current records stand with Houston at 96 degrees in 1967; Galveston at 87 degrees in 2008

This summer-like feel is coming nearly a month early. Typically, our first 94+ degree day isn't until June. The Climate Prediction Center is suggesting these hot conditions stick around through at least the middle of the month.

Stay cool everyone!