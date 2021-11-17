Recognize him? Suspect accused of stealing $17K in lottery scratch tickets

article

Authorities need the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Texas Lottery scratch tickets in Houston.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. July 25 at a business located in the 8600 block of Hammerly Blvd.

According to Crime Stoppers, surveillance video captured the suspect stealing a display case containing several rolls of Texas Lottery scratch tickets from the counter valued at approximately $17,000.

The suspect fled the scene in a 90s model silver Ford Mustang in an unknown direction of travel.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

