Recognize him? Suspect accused of stealing $17K in lottery scratch tickets

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Burglary and Theft Division need the public's assistance identifying the suspect responsible for Felony Theft Shoplifting. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Houston)

HOUSTON - Authorities need the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Texas Lottery scratch tickets in Houston.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. July 25 at a business located in the 8600 block of Hammerly Blvd.

According to Crime Stoppers, surveillance video captured the suspect stealing a display case containing several rolls of Texas Lottery scratch tickets from the counter valued at approximately $17,000.

The suspect fled the scene in a 90s model silver Ford Mustang in an unknown direction of travel.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a 90s model silver Ford Mustang. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Houston)

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

