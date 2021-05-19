Recent storms have Fort Bend Co. officials keeping close eye on the Brazos River

The overnight storms brought Terry Ricklefsen what you expect storms to bring.

"We had a whole lot of thunder, a whole lot of rain, the driveway was loaded down with a bunch of sticks," he said.

Ricklefsen has lived with the Brazos River as a back door neighbor since the 80s.

His house is raised. That kept him dry while the Brazos River ripped through his neighbors homes.

"The majority of the neighborhood down here was all under water," Ricklefsen said. "Especially when you go down this street here."

Back on June 1, 2016, the Brazos River created chaos.

"It’s not just four or five inches over our record," said the Mayor of Richmond at the time. "It’s four to five feet."

This weeks on-again, off-again rain is causing folks to keep a close eye on the Brazos River.

While it’s no where near leaving it’s banks, officials say the river is higher than its been in at least six months.

Mark Flathouse with Fort Bend County’s Office of Emergency Management is monitoring the river with more rain possible through the weekend.