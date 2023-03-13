Recall issued for Omega-3 supplements for cats and dogs

Numerous supplements for cats and dogs are being recalled because of potentially elevated levels of Vitamin A.

Vitamin A is an essential nutrient for dogs; however, ingestion of elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on the level of Vitamin A and the length of exposure. Vitamin A toxicity may include general malaise, anorexia, nausea, peeling skin, weakness, tremors, convulsions, paralysis, and death.

Stratford Care USD, Inc. issued the recall for the multiple brands of Omega-3 Supplements.

Stratford Care USA, Inc is taking this action after receiving a single Serious Adverse Event from a sole consumer regarding their dogs’ exhibiting signs of Vitamin A toxicity after consuming the supplement. This is the only Adverse Event to date, according to the FDA. Currently Stratford Care USA, Inc is taking all necessary steps in collaboration with the FDA to remove all products with these lot numbers from the market.

Omega-3 Supplements for cats and dogs was distributed throughout the United States in Veterinary Clinics, Distribution Centers, Retail Stores, and Online Market Places such as Amazon and Chewy.

The white plastic container containing 60 soft gels has the marking on the bottom of the container that states "lot 31133 EXP 04/13/23" and "lot 30837 EXP 10/26/22", this product has been private labeled under various brand names, please see the labels and chart listed below.

Pet owners who purchased this supplement listed above are asked to immediately stop feeding and throw it away in a container where no other animals, including wildlife, can access and consume it.