Recall issued for children's pajamas

We have a consumer alert for parents of young children.

P.J. Salvage is recalling some of their pajamas after concerns of a potential burn risk.

The affected products don't meet federal standards for flammability.

According to the consumer product safety commission, the pajama sets were cold in sizes from x-small to x-large in several different colors and print patterns.

To determine if your item is being recalled, you'll find "P.J. Salvage", "Made in China" and the size are printed on a black sewn-in fabric label at the neck of the item. The size, "not intended for sleepwear," "RN 15741, the fiber content, "Made in China", and washing instructions are printed on a white sewn-in, side-seam label.

There is also a tracking code "09/2021 T2022" printed on a second white sewn-in, side seam label underneath the washing instructions label.

You can get a full refund.

The recall involves more than 2,600 specific units of clothing.