Recall for some frozen vegetables sold at Kroger, Food Lion

A recall has been issued for certain bags of frozen vegetables that were sold at Kroger and Food Lion stores nationwide.

Twin City Foods, Inc. of Stanwood, Washington, is voluntarily recalling certain Not-Ready-To Eat Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables due to a potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to the notice posted to the Food and Drug Administration website.

According to the recall notice, there haven’t been any consumer reports of human illness or other complaints associated with the product.

"The recall has been initiated because finished products may potentially be contaminated with the Listeria monocytogenes, based on one customer’s 3rd party lab results for the IQF sweet cut corn," the recall notice states.

Those who have purchased the affected product are urged not to eat them and to return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

The recall only applies to the following products:

• FOOD LION Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Corn, Green Beans & Peas, net wt. 16oz UPC 35826005090 LOT 50183 BEST BY 18 JAN 2025 PROD OF USA

• FOOD LION Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn, net wt. 16oz. UPC 35826079855 LOT 53072 BEST BY 03 NOV 2024 PROD OF USA

• FOOD LION Super Sweet Cut Yellow Corn, net wt. 16oz. UPC 35826079855 LOT 53622 BEST BY 28 DEC 2024 PROD OF USA

• Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 32 oz UPC 11110865854 BEST IF USED BY FEB.2024 82352 SIDE ID,TIME

• Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. UPC 11110849625 LOT 53122 BEST IF USED BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA

• Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. UPC 11110849625 LOT 53412 BEST IF USED BY JUN 2024 PROD OF USA

• Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. UPC 11110849625 LOT 53412 BEST IF USED BY JUN 2024 PROD OF USA

• Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. UPC 11110849625 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 82942 SIDE ID, TIME

• Kroger Mixed Vegetables Carrots, Super Sweet Corn, Green Beans & Green Peas, net wt. 12 oz. UPC 11110849625 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 83012 SIDE ID, TIME

• Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. UPC 11110865786 LOT 53052 BEST IF USED BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA

• Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. UPC 11110865786 LOT 53112 BEST BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA

• Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. UPC 11110865786 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 82932 SIDE ID, TIME

• Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 32 oz. UPC 11110865786 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 83012 SIDE ID, TIME

• Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. UPC 11110849618 LOT 52842 BEST IF USED BY APR 2024 PROD OF USA

• Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. UPC 11110849618 LOT 53042 BEST IF USED BY APR 2024 PROD OF USA

• Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. UPC 11110849618 LOT 53272 BEST IF USED BY MAY 2024 PROD OF USA

• Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. UPC 11110849618 LOT 53542 BEST IF USED BY JUN 2024 PROD OF USA

• Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. UPC 11110849618 LOT 50043 BEST IF USED BY JUL 2024 PROD OF USA

• Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. UPC 11110849618 LOT 50033 BEST IF USED BY JUL 2024 PROD OF USA

• Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. UPC 11110849618 BEST IF USED BY FEB.2024 82352 SIDE ID,TIME

• Kroger Super Sweet Corn, net wt. 12 oz. UPC 11110849618 BEST IF USED BY APR.2024 82842 SIDE ID, TIME

• Signature Select Golden Corn Super Sweet, net wt. 12oz UPC 21130090655 BEST IF USED BY FEB.22.24 S5716 TIME,SIDE ID

For more information on the recall, click here.