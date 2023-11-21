Congratulations to our very own anchor Rashi Vats for being honored by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner with her own day in the city!

After 10 years of service and dedication, November 21, 2023, has been proclaimed Rashi Vats Day in the City of Houston.

"When you start talking about the diversity of our city, and not just being diverse but being inclusive. You have represented this city extremely well," Turner said.

Rashi joined the FOX 26 family in August 2013 and, before then worked at the CBS affiliate in Bryan/College Station, Texas.

"A working mother of two and a proud daughter of a mom she sees as her inspiration," Turner added. "Rashi has put her heart and soul into giving back to Houston through her work and life."

When she's not anchoring local, national, and international news stories, Rashi supports many other organizations and fundraisers in the city, including the Indo-American Charity Foundation, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, India House, Literacy Now, and Texas Liver Foundation.

Rashi is the only prime-time Indo-American anchor in Houston.

Congratulations Rashi on such an outstanding career!