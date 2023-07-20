Rapper Finesse2tymes has been charged in Houston after allegedly failing to return a rental car earlier this year.

Court records show that the rapper, whose real name is Ricky Leshay Hampton, was charged with felony theft this week.

FILE PHOTO. Finesse2tymes performs live onstage during Broccoli City Festival Day 1 at RFK Stadium on July 15, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The Infinity QX80 SUV was reportedly rented from an Enterprise location in Houston on February 28 and was supposed to be returned on March 10.

According to court documents, an Enterprise employee got in contact with the man who rented the car, and he stated that Finesse2tymes was actually the one driving the vehicle.

The Enterprise employee and Finesse2tymes reportedly spoke on the phone on April 20. Court documents state that Finesse2Tymes said he would drop off the car at an Enterprise location in Atlanta, but he allegedly never did.

The vehicle was listed as stolen on April 24. The next day, police ran the vehicle’s information through license plate reading databases.

According to police, the vehicle had been scanned in Houston, and had been at a music studio used by area rappers.

Court documents state that an officer went to the music studio on April 25, found the vehicle parked outside and saw a woman get into the car.

The woman allegedly told police that she had gotten the keys from Finesse2tymes, who she had started working for a few days before, and she was using the vehicle to run his errands.

Records do not show that Finesse2tymes has been arrested yet for the charge.