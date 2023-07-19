Houston shooting: 2 killed, 2 others shot in late night shooting

article

Police are on the scene following a deadly shooting in southeast Houston on Wednesday night.

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 6200 block of Luce Street, near Nunn Street, just after 10 p.m.

Officials said preliminary information is four men were shot. Two of the men were killed, and two others were taken to the hospital.

No suspect descriptions have been released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.