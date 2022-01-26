Rapper Fat Joe shares why rap lyrics should not be used in courtrooms

Rap music was born from inner-city culture and history of telling stories from the struggles of growing up in the streets. Those lyrics are now being used in courtrooms.

There’s currently a proposed law in New York that is aimed at stopping prosecutors from using them as evidence in court to prosecute criminal cases.

MORE: Rap Music on Trial: Jay-Z, Meek Mill want rap lyrics blocked from being used in court

New York State senator Brad Hoylman and Jamaal Bailey have co-sponsored a bill called Rap Music on Trial. It would prevent song lyrics from being used as evidence in criminal cases. As was the case with Brooklyn rap star Bobby Shmurda, who was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2016.

Police said his lyrics were "almost like a real-life document of what they were doing on the street". His lawyer and critics however say it was his artistic expression that was used against him.

Big names in the rap game agree. A letter of support has been signed Jay Z, Fat Joe, Meek Mill, and many more. All signing the letter to make the case with lawmakers in Albany to back the proposed change which goes to a floor vote in their current session.

Jay-Z’s lawyer Alex Spiro co-wrote the letter with the University of Richmond Professor Erik Nielson, who authored the book "Rap on Trial" with University of Georgia law professor Andrea Dennis.

