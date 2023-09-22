Rapper 'Bun B' switches up Trill Burgers schedule to serve Beyoncé's Renaissance tour-goers

In preparation for the much-anticipated Beyoncé Renaissance Tour at NRG Stadium this weekend, Trill Burgers, a local favorite for burger enthusiasts, will be making some temporary changes to its operating hours.

SUGGESTED: Beyoncé, Tina Knowles attend Knowles-Rowland House celebration in Houston

Co-owner Bun B announced that Trill Burgers will be closing at 2 p.m. on both Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24.

"We're making this adjustment because we need to be fully prepared to serve the Beyhive arriving at NRG Stadium this weekend," explained Bun B. "Beyoncé will be bringing her incredible Renaissance Tour to Houston on Saturday and Sunday, and we want to ensure that we have everything ready so that people can enjoy their burgers without missing a moment of the show. We understand the dedication of the Beyhive, and Trill Burgers is ready to meet their expectations."

MORE STORIES: Beyoncé's tour impact on Houston economy

For fans attending Beyoncé's concerts, Trill Burgers has set up shop at NRG Stadium with two booths, located in sections 135 and 548.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

To accommodate the high demand, orders will be limited to two per customer during these events. Trill Burgers will be offering their renowned beef OG Burgers and fries exclusively, with no vegan options available at this time.