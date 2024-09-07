Rampart Street shooting: Houston woman in critical condition after being shot multiple times
HOUSTON - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.
According to Houston Police Department Lieutenant Willkens, officers were called to a family disturbance in the 5400 block of Rampart Street around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!
Rampart Street shooting (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)
A woman was found shot inside the apartment in both legs, one arm, and the chest, Willkens says. A 4-year-old girl also had a minor graze by a piece of shrapnel in the knee. The woman is in critical condition
Witness told HPD they heard yelling and then shots being fired. The alleged suspect is in custody.