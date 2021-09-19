Rainbow appears where authorities discovered body believed to be Gabby Petito

article

A rainbow appeared in the area where authorities earlier Sunday discovered what they believe to be the body of Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park.

The rainbow appeared shortly after the the coroner's office departed with a body the FBI said matched the description of Petito, though they said the body has yet to be 100% positively identified and the case is still under investigation.

Petito is an aspiring blogger who was able to amass thousands of fans as she documented her travels across the country, often to national parks and other wilderness areas in a white van that was retrofitted for sleeping.

MISSING GABBY PETITO: PARENTS CLAIM THEY HAVEN'T SEEN BRIAN LAUNDRIE SINCE TUESDAY

Her YouTube channel, entitled Nomadic Statik, was shared widely around the world and showcased her cross-country trip over the summer.

The story of her disappearance grabbed national headlines, while one person that has known her 20 years described her as "love, light and rainbows. Just a beautiful person."

Petito set off on her cross-country trip in June, driving from Florida to New York and on to the west coast. She visited many of the country's most famed national parks on the journey, documenting it all on social media.

In July she visited Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve is in southern Colorado and then Zion National Park in Utah .

"The past two nights camping in Zion have been so cool, literally," Petito wrote on social media.

Petito also posted about her visit to Arches National Park in Utah, boasting that the couple took the "less traveled" path.

"We decided to take the path less traveled on the other side of the arch," she wrote as a caption to a picture posted to social media from the park.

In August she uploaded a video to YouTube featuring her converted camper van, titling the video "VAN LIFE | Beginning Our Van Life Journey."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

@petitojoseph/Instagram

A frantic search began for Petito after her family reported her missing.

A body believed to be Petito's was discovered at Petito in Grand Teton National Park Sunday, though authorities said they have yet to 100% confirm the identification of the body.

Advertisement

LINK: Get updates on this story from FOXnews.com