Rain or shine, the Texas MS 150 is set to return from its COVID hiatus this weekend

Despite the stormy weather, the return the the Texas MS 150 is still on.

"Ultimately, with the Texas MS 150, we ride rain or shine," says the MS Society's Linda Bates.

The long-time charity bike ride, that raises money to fight multiple sclerosis, was cancelled last year, but there are changes in place to make this year's event safe for thousands of riders.

At the annual packet pick-up, the rain did little to dampen the spirits of volunteers and riders.

"I've been always thinking, I want to do the MS 150, and finally can make it and I'm so excited," says first time rider Veronica Casco.

Fifth year rider Alex Nararro is also happy to ride. "They've cancelled so many events, so we're happy to be here," he says.

Fourth year rider, Erin Hulme, is ready too, "Hopefully this weather holds off for us and we can get on that road and ride. It's been too long."

The MS Society is monitoring the weather, but does not anticipate any trouble. At most, the course could be cleared, if thunder and lightening develops, until the danger passes.

The larger issue is keeping participants healthy, during the pandemic. There's a required COVID screening, before anyone begins; masks are required, unless riding or eating; food is pre-packaged rather than self-serve; and fluids are dispensed hands-free.

"We are just making sure that people feel like that they can get back to the ride, but in a way that's safe for this year," says Bates.

This years event has also been shortened to one-day, rather than two, to minimize exposure from the overnight campground. A new route is also making a debut that will take riders to College Station to finish with a trip around Kyle Field.

"This is the very first in-person event that we're doing as an organization (since Covid), and it's just crucial that we're able to get back out here and get it done," says Linda Bates.

The Texas MS 150 is the largest of the MS Society's 70 bike events across the country, and they hope to raise $7 million dollars this weekend.

