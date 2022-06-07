Racist flyers with swastikas discovered outside homes in Houston-area neighborhood

White supremacy propaganda was found outside several dozen homes Monday morning in a Houston-area neighborhood.

Inside clear bags, residents discovered hate letters with swastikas promoting a violent "white revolution." In addition, there were rocks inside the bags.

"It takes time for someone to even want to do that," said Kassandra Pittman. "I’m at a loss for words."

The incident occurred in the Cypress area, within the Wortham Grove subdivision. Kassandra Pittman, a grandmother, found a racist flyer outside her house.

"I then have to explain to my grandkids, what this is," said Pittman.

According to Pittman, she and her grandchildren walked up and down the neighborhood and picked up flyers before neighbors realized they were there. They picked up as many as they could and threw them away.

"I know that some people feel this way and I don’t understand why," said Pittman’s granddaughter, Kaisha.

"I just feel like this shouldn’t be happening at all," said Pittman’s other granddaughter Alicia. "To me, we’re just people. There shouldn’t be a difference."

So far this year, we’ve reported on several hate messages left outside Houston area homes. Previous news reports include racist flyers found in Katy, Meyerland, the Heights, and Atascocita.

"Maybe one or two weekends have passed by this year, without us seeing some form of activity relating to the distribution of white supremacist’s propaganda," said Mark Toubin, Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

According to data provided by the ADL, they received more than 4,600 reports of white supremacist propaganda nationwide in 2021. Roughly 500 of those incidents took place in Texas.

"Every time one of these kinds of distributions happen in a neighborhood, it wakes something up," said Toubin. "They become more committed to fighting hate than ever before."

The hate-filled letters are considered free speech and legally protected by the first amendment. However, local law enforcement, and ADL still like people to report these cases to them.

"To bring it to a community of love that’s diverse, to bring this here thinking something was going to happen to set us apart, they were wrong," said Pittman. "I love you. You can’t make me hate you. That’s all that I can say to [whoever did this]."