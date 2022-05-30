Anti-semitic flyers found in Meyerland, authorities investigating

Racist, anti-semitic fliers were found sprinkled through multiple streets in Meyerland this weekend. This is at least the fourth incident in the Houston area over the last several months.

The flyers were placed into a Ziplock bag with some rocks and dropped along residents' yards on Saturday, according to resident Larry Schwartz, who serves as Chair of Traffic and Security with the Meyerland Community Improvement Association.

In Meyerland, a neighborhood with a large Jewish population, the flyers appeared like a threat.

"I think it’s kind of being violated. There was my sense for the neighborhood," Schwartz said.



Schwartz said he was contacted over the weekend after the materials were found along the 5000 blocks of Wigton, Cheena and Lymbar. Harris County Pct. 5 Constables were contacted to help clear up the thrown items.

He issued a notice on the NextDoor app to alert neighbors and help gather surveillance video of the perpetrators to turn over to law enforcement.

"We are trying to manage it best we can, to communicate and put people’s fears at rest, so that way, they’re not thinking what's coming next or is something else going to happen," Schwartz said.

Similar racist and anti-semitic materials have been found in Cypress, Katy, and The Heights over the last several months. Residents in those areas reported finding the flyers in an almost identical fashion.

Houston City Council Member Abbie Kamin said her office is now working with law enforcement to address the issue.

Kamin suggests that residents who receive any offensive material report it to Houston Police at 713-884-3131 and the Anti-Defamation League.

Authorities also say residents should also avoid posting any pictures of the materials or specific hate group names to social media so that no more attention is given to the perpetrators.