Quinnipiac University poll shows Texans split on Abbott reelection

Wednesday, the Quinnipiac University released a poll on Texas voters' opinions on Texas politics.

According to the poll, voters in Texas are split on Governor Greg Abbott, who is up for reelection next year. 46% say he deserves to be reelected while 48% say he does not.

This split was not present in party lines with 82% of registered Republicans in favor of Abbott's reelection and 88% of registered Democrats opposing.

"A Trump favorite in a state that is turning less red in recent election cycles, Abbott has a decent but in no way overwhelming grasp on reelection," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

According to the poll, Governor Abbott's disapproval rating is the highest it has been since his 2018 election. 48% approve of the job he is doing while 46% disapprove.

Texas voters were mixed on many other job approvals:

Texas State Legislature: 41% approve, 47% disapprove, with 12% not offering an opinion

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton: 41% approve, 39% disapprove, with 20% not offering an opinion;

Sen. Ted Cruz: 46% approve, 49% disapprove, with 5% not offering an opinion

Sen. John Cornyn: 41% approve, 42% disapprove, with 17% not offering an opinion

President Joe Biden : 45% approve, 50% disapprove, with 5% not offering an opinion.

A number of other parties, including former U.S House representative Beto O'Rourke and actor Matthew McConaughey, have been seen as potential candidates for a gubernatorial run.

51% said they would not like to see the Democrat O'Rourke run for governor, with 41% in favor according to the poll. McConaughey, whose political party is unknown, got similar results with 47% opposing his run and 41% wanting to see it.

"McConaughey and O’Rourke may still be on the fence, but their numbers suggest they have the attention of voters," added Malloy.

Abbot and McConaughey, however, have the highest favorability among elected officials, candidates, or potential candidates in races for either Governor of Texas or Texas Attorney General.

According to the poll:

Greg Abbott: 49% favorable, 43% unfavorable, 7% haven’t heard enough

Matthew McConaughey: 42% favorable, 20% unfavorable, 36% haven’t heard enough

Beto O’Rourke: 34% favorable, 42% unfavorable, 23% haven’t heard enough

Ken Paxton: 29% favorable, 32% unfavorable, 38% haven’t heard enough

George P. Bush: 26% favorable, 27% unfavorable, 46% haven’t heard enough

Allen West: 25% favorable, 10% unfavorable, 65% haven’t heard enough

Sid Miller: 12% favorable, 9% unfavorable, 78% haven’t heard enough

Eva Guzman: 10% favorable, 8% unfavorable, 81% haven’t heard enough

Lee Merritt: 9% favorable, 5% unfavorable, 85% haven’t heard enough

Don Huffines: 8% favorable, 8% unfavorable, 83% haven’t heard enough

Joe Jaworski: 4% favorable, 8% unfavorable, 87% haven’t heard enough.

Voters were also polled on how they felt politicians were addressing issues, including the coronavirus and the Mexican border.

The poll shows Texas voters are in favor of both Abbott and Biden's handling of Coronavirus. 53% approved of Abbott's handling against 45% who disapproved, while Biden received 58% approval with 37% disapproving.

In regards to the border, the poll suggests Texans are split on Abbott's handling with 47% approving against 46% who do not. However, voters polled felt Biden's handling of the border leaves much to be desired with 64% disapproving of Biden's handling while only 29% approved.

While voters seem split on the border wall with 50% in support and 46% opposing, party lines are clearly drawn. 89% of Republican voters support the wall while 83% of Democrats oppose.

Quinnipiac University says 1,099 Texas registered voters were surveyed from June 15 – 21 with a margin of error of +/- 3.0 percentage points for this poll.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, directed by Doug Schwartz, Ph.D. since 1994, conducts independent, non-partisan national and state polls on politics and issues. Surveys adhere to industry best practices and are based on random samples of adults using random digit dialing with live interviewers calling landlines and cell phones.