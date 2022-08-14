Public's help needed to identify last unknown victim of Houston serial killer 'The Candy Man'

Houston authorities are still working to identify the last unknown victim of the 1970s serial killer Dean Arnold Corll, also known as ‘The Candy Man’.

It's been almost 50 years since this victim's body was discovered.

With the help of two accomplices, the candy man abducted, raped, and tortured at least 28-teenaged boys between 1970 and 1973.

"Somebody out there knows who this child is, somebody does remember him," said Carol Schweitzer, with The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Her agency has been working in conjunction with the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to help identify ‘John Houston Doe’.

Schweitzer says a few years ago their agency assisted in exhuming the remains of ‘John Houston Doe’ in order to use new technology and forensics in the hope of finally identifying him.

Authorities found his skeletal remains in Houston on August 9th, 1973. Experts say he may have been dead for 12 months before being discovered.

"Returning the name to this victim absolutely matters," said Schweitzer.

Examiners found that the victim was possibly Caucasian and Hispanic with brown hair. He may have suffered from spina bifida, which could've affected the way he walked, but it's also possible that he had no noticeable symptoms. He was found wearing multicolor striped swimming trunks and a long sleeve khaki-colored t-shirt.

Schweitzer says no matter how much time has passed; with the help of the public there's still a chance of identifying this victim, she's seen it done before.

"Yes, it's quickly approaching 50 years, but he still would have colleagues like friends, possibly cousins' or siblings that are still alive and that still remembers him," said Schweitzer.

Anyone out there who thinks they have even an inkling of who this John Doe could be, you're asked to pick up the phone and call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at (832) 927-5000







































