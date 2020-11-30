Public visitation plans announced for Houston Police Officer who died from COVID-19

A public visitation has been announced for Houston Police Officer Ernest Leal Jr.,60, who passed away due to coronavirus on Friday, Nov. 27.

A public visitation will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 4918 Cochran Street.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

A private family viewing and Rosary will precede the visitation.

Senior Police Officer Ernest Leal (Houston Police Department)

Leal served Houston as a Houston Police officer since August 1984. He worked in the Northeast Patrol Division and briefly in the jail division.

By December 1989, he found his permanent home within HPD in the North Patrol Division, serving more than three decades.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

In a statement, ‘All of HPD mourns Officer Leal’s loss. We ask that everyone join us in lifting his family in prayer.“ Officer Leal leaves behind his wife, Dee, and his children, Victor, Veronica, Virginia, and Vannesa. He is also survived by his mother, Rosa, by two brothers, David and Marcus, and a sister, Brenda.

Leal is the Houston Police Department’s fifth line of duty death within the past 12 months and its first from COVID-19.

RELATED: Two City of Houston employees lose their battle to COVID-19