Woman killed in Houston Heights; suspect arrested after chase

The Brief A woman died after she was found shot Friday night on West 20th Street. The suspect led police on a chase before crashing out along the Southwest Freeway.



A woman is dead, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in the Heights led to a chase along the Southwest Freeway overnight.

Deadly Houston shooting, chase

What we know:

At about 11:45 Friday night, police were called to a shooting on West 20th Street near Lawrence Street.

When officers arrived, they say they found a woman shot on the sidewalk. She was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced deceased.

Police say the woman had parked her vehicle and was walking to her friend's home. It's believed she was shot during a robbery.

At about 1 a.m., officers were chasing a murder suspect in a stolen vehicle. The suspect then crashed the vehicle on the Southwest Freeway feeder road near Buffalo Speedway.

Police confirmed that the shooting and the chase were connected. The suspect is now in custody.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this incident has been identified at this time.