Public invited to honor homeless Florida veteran who died without any known family

A homeless veteran with no family to be found will be given a full honors burial on Friday thanks to the St. Augustine Police Department.



John Meade Jr. lived off the grid alone, according to the department. Officers described him as a “unique soul and connected with everyone he met.”



Unfortunately, Meade Jr. died without a single family member to attend his funeral.

St. Augustine Police Department's Outreach Team did all they could to find information about his life. What they discovered was that Meade Jr. served in the United States Army from 1966-1968 and was honorably discharged.





“Due to the Outreach Team's determination, Meade will have a full honors burial at the Jacksonville National Cemetery,” the police department wrote on Facebook.



The funeral will be held Friday, Jan. 17 at 2:00 p.m. and will be open to the public. Anyone who would like to attend and pay their respects to Meade Jr. is welcome.

Jacksonville National Cemetery

4083 Lannie Road

Jacksonville, FL 32218

