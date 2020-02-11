Public hearings on proposal to scale back environmental law

article

The Trump administration is holding the first of two public hearings on a proposal to scale back a landmark environmental law today.

It is the first meeting since the proposed narrowing of the National Environmental Policy Act signed by President Nixon in 1970.

The legislation requires federal agencies to assess the impact of everything from oil and gas leasing to grazing and construction.

The hearings will be held:

February 11, 2020, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 8, 1595 Wynkoop Street, Denver, CO.

February 25, 2020, U.S. Department of the Interior, Yates Auditorium, 1849 C Street NW, Washington, DC.

Attendees and speakers must register in advance.

You can find out more and comment on the proposal on the Federal Register website.