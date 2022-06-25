Watch: Massive protests held across U.S. after Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across the United States Friday after the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The ruling stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, a fundamental and deeply personal change for Americans’ lives after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. The court’s overturning of the landmark court ruling is likely to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Abortion foes cheered the ruling, but abortion-rights supporters, including President Joe Biden, expressed dismay and pledged to fight to restore the rights.

Protests built into the evening in a number of cities, including thousands demonstrating against the decision outside the barricaded Supreme Court.

New York

More than 10,000 people gathered in Washington Square Park and Union Square to voice their outrage over the once-seemingly unthinkable decision.

The protests continued into the night and arrests were reported.

Los Angeles

Marches and the protests in Los Angeles prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to issue a citywide tactical alert around 8 p.m.

The protests, which started in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning, spilled onto the freeway – specifically on the northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway from the West 5th Street – around 7 p.m.

As of late Friday night, officials did not give a number of arrests made during Friday's series of protests. As of 10 p.m. no injuries were formally announced by LAPD.

Chicago

Thousands of people marched in downtown Chicago Friday night to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"Today is a devastating day in history," one activist said.

Several local leaders showed up to join the abortion rights activists, including Governor JB Pritzker, who promised Illinois will not roll back.

Following the rally, Pritzker led thousands of demonstrators along North Dearborn.

San Francisco

The protest in the city of San Francisco Friday evening began at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and ended at the Ferry Building after speeches, chants, marching and a 49-minute sit-in on Market Street that represented the 49 years Roe v. Wade was law in the United States.

The rally began at 5 p.m. at the federal courthouse with a small crowd, but soon expanded to more than 1,000 people listening to speeches lambasting the Supreme Court justices and warning against the consequences of their decision.

Protestors who sat blocking the intersection of Market and 8th said they were prepared to risk arrest by police.

Washington, DC

Protests began promptly in the nation's capital Friday morning after the ruling came down. Thousands of activists on both sides of the issue gathered outside the Supreme Court building, and the protests continued into the night.

Dallas

Women’s rights advocates converged on Downtown Dallas and other parts of North Texas Friday.

A security fence went up around the Earle Cabell Federal Building. Windows were boarded up as well in anticipation. But Friday’s protest remained peaceful.

Orlando

The SCOTUS ruling sparked marches and protests across Florida, while other state leaders praised the decision. Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will "work to expand pro-life protections."

Philadelphia

A massive protest marched through the streets of Philadelphia on Friday night.

Several Philadelphia pro-choice groups - with the support of city council members - organized the "All Out For Abortion Rights" rally at City Hall that started to ramp-up around 6 p.m. and exploded in size a short time later.

Protesters appeared to stay peaceful as they chanted and held homemade signs scrawled with pro-choice talking points and quips.

Phoenix

Police fired tear gas to disperse Roe v. Wade demonstrators from outside the Arizona Capitol Friday night, forcing lawmakers to huddle briefly in a basement inside the building as they rushed to complete their 2022 session.

Thousands of protesters had gathered earlier on the Capitol grounds in Phoenix, divided into groups both supporting and condemning the decision.

Minneapolis-St. Paul

Protestors organized in the Twin Cities less than 12 hours after the Supreme Court decision.

Pro-life supporters organized by Pro-Life Action Ministries gathered outside the Warren E. Burger Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in St. Paul around 5 p.m. Friday. Only 30 minutes later, pro-choice advocates organized by UnRestrict Minnesota and ACLU-MN gathered across the river in Minneapolis at the Diana E. Murphy U.S. Courthouse for a "vigil on reproductive freedom."

But a decidedly larger gathering led by Students for a Democratic Society, in coordination with other community groups, held its own demonstration on the West Bank campus of the University of

Minnesota, outside the Humphrey School of Public Affairs, then marched followed down Washington Avenue to the Hennepin County Courthouse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.