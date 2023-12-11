Protest for Gaza cease-fire leads to 49 arrests in Senate Office Building

More than 40 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested at the Hart Senate Office Building on Monday by U.S. Capitol Police officers.

The group was calling for a cease-fire in Gaza while illegally demonstrating inside the Congressional space.

A Capitol Police spokesperson said that the demonstrators arrived just after 10 a.m., and at one point during the rally, one person climbed a statue in the atrium. That man, officials said, was charged with resisting arrest.

A total of 49 people were arrested and charged with crowding, obstructing, or incommoding.

Officers could be seen using zip ties to restrain the protesters as they carried them away.

Jewish Elders for Palestinian Freedom shared a message via X that 18 Jewish elders chained themselves to the White House gates to demand the U.S. stop funding and arming the genocide in Gaza.

"As elders, our hearts are shattered watching the Israeli military murder thousands of Palestinians, destroying families and lives. Everyone should be able to grow old like we have. We chained ourselves to the White House to demand a permanent cease-fire in Gaza now," the organization posted on X. U.S. Park Police told FOX 5 they issued 18 citations and the demonstrators cleared the area.

The United States has provided support to Israel in recent days by vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire. The Biden Administration also pushed through an emergency sale of over $100 million worth of tank ammunition to Israel.