Prosecutors expected to present evidence that ex-cop fabricated drug transaction

Harris County prosecutors are expected to present evidence that controversial former Houston police officer Gerald Goines fabricated a false crack cocaine transaction for which a defendant was later convicted and sentenced to 8 years in prison, according to court documents.

A hearing is being held Thursday morning.

Goines is the former Houston police officer who is charged with felony murder in another case in which a couple was killed during a deadly no-knock drug raid at their home on Harding Street.

Following the deadly raid last January, the district attorney's office said they would launch a review of hundreds of cases spanning the officer's career.